Will take steps to sell palm products in PDS shops: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday assured that the State government would take steps to sell palm products, including palm jaggery at ration shops.

Published: 11th January 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami felicitating Nadar community members who excelled in various fields on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday assured that the State government would take steps to sell palm products, including palm jaggery at ration shops. Speaking at a function organised to felicitate Nadar community members who excelled in various fields, Palaniswami said,

“Earlier, when I asked industrialist Shiv Nadar for donating ventilators to the State for treating Covid patients, he immediately offered Rs 35 crore for the cause.” Referring to the community’s demands, the CM said, “The government has already declared that a research chair would be established in former chief minister Kamarajar’s name at the Madurai Kamaraj University.

I would like to say that the proposal to sell palm products in the PDS shops is under the government’s consideration.” He also noted that the union chairman of Edappadi union belongs to the Nadar community and recalled his close association with him.

EPS offers Rs 3L to kin of 20 electrocution victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed condolences to the 20 families who lost close ones to electrocution and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to their kin. In a press statement, Palaniswami said, “A total of 20 people were electrocuted in various mishaps. I have ordered to provide solatium to the bereaved families, from the Chief Minister’s relief fund.”

