DMK banks on Tiruchy sentiment

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s decision to convene a State-level conference at Tiruchy is another sign that the party is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to recapture power.The upcoming conference will be the sixth -- out of 11 -- to be held in the central district and considered a ‘turning point’ venue for the Dravidian majors.

The DMK views the city as a ‘lucky’ destination as it has won Assembly polls conducted after two of the five conferences it has held in Tiruchy. The party hopes the sixth meet will be a harbinger of success.

A state-level functionary, who is close to the DMK’s first family, traced the party’s bond with the city.

"The first state-level conference DMK conducted at Tiruchy was in 1956 and it was in this conference the party cadre gave the mandate for DMK to contest in elections." he pointed out.

“The DMK held a State-level conference at Tiruchy in 1990, but lost in the election held the following year. Since then, the party has conducted State-level conferences in the city in 1996, 2006 and 2014,” he recalled. The DMK went on to form a government in 1996 and in 2006.

​“Hence, we consider Tiruchy the luckiest place for our party,” he said.But, a DMK headquarter orator had a different theory. “Tiruchy is only lucky for parties that are in the Opposition,” he argued.

“In 1996, the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK conducted State-level conferences at Tiruchy. The Opposition (DMK) went on to form the government while the ruling party lost the election. Because of the Tiruchy sentiment, the DMK started its election campaign from Tiruchy in 2001 when it was in power. But DMK lost in the following election,” he said.

“Fear over this caused the party to cancel its plan to hold the State-level conference at Tiruchy in 2011, when it was in power, following news reports about the ‘Tiruchy sentiment’ favouring opposition parties,” he said.

To further bolster his case, he pointed out that the GK Moopanar-led TMC convened a State-level conference at Tiruchy in 1997 when the party had 20 Lok Sabha MPs and 39 MLAs. “After convening the conference in Tiruchy, the party’s number of MPs fell from 20 to just three in the 1998 parliament election.”

Later, the party rejoined the parent Congress party. “Hence, Tiruchy is a turning point only for those who are not in power or at their peak,” he said. If nothing else, the ‘Tiruchy sentiment’ is expected to boost the morale of the cadre which is pivotal in carrying the party over the finish line.