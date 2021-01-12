Follow 2020 rules for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the district authorities to implement the direction that was given by the court for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu.

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi gave the direction while disposing of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by one Anbarasu and Sunder, seeking to reconstitute the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu organising committee.

Since the main grievance of the petitioners was that their group did not find place in the committee, the judges issued direction to include the petitioners in the organising committee.

They also directed the authorities to ensure that the conditions imposed by the court on January 13, 2020 with regard to Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which included ban of flex boards, flags and advertising materials projecting any political party or community near the venue, not permitting muthal mariyaathai, were followed this year too.

A similar PIL filed in connection with Palamedu Jallikattu was dismissed on the grounds that since the organising committee was a public trust, the petitioner cannot be included in the same.