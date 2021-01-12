STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Follow 2020 rules for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Madras HC

Since the main grievance of the petitioners was that their group did not find place in the committee, the judges issued direction to include the petitioners in the organising committee. 

Published: 12th January 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Flouting all Covid protocols, bull owners waiting to register for the Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Madurai on Monday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the district authorities to implement the direction that was given by the court for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu. 

A division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi gave the direction while disposing of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by one Anbarasu and Sunder, seeking to reconstitute the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu organising committee. 

Since the main grievance of the petitioners was that their group did not find place in the committee, the judges issued direction to include the petitioners in the organising committee. 

They also directed the authorities to ensure that the conditions imposed by the court on January 13, 2020 with regard to Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which included ban of flex boards, flags and advertising materials projecting any political party or community near the venue, not permitting muthal mariyaathai, were followed this year too. 

A similar PIL filed in connection with Palamedu Jallikattu was dismissed on the grounds that since the organising committee was a public trust, the petitioner cannot be included in the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Avaniyapuram Jallikattu
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp