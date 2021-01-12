STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hear cases against legislators periodically: Madras High Court

The State also said that it is willing to provide additional infrastructure.

Published: 12th January 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed all the district and judicial magistrate courts designated as Fast Track courts, to hear cases against MLAs and MPs by allocating a specific time, daily or weekly.The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the interim order while hearing a suo motu PIL to monitor and review cases pending against MPs and MLAs. The suo motu proceeding was initiated after a direction issued by the Supreme Court, on a plea regarding debarring a person convicted for offences under the Representation of the People Act, from contesting in MLA or MP election. 

During the hearing on Monday, advocate-general Vijay Narayan submitted that the sessions and magistrate courts in each of the districts could not provide effective hearing to such cases as they are already held up with regular criminal cases and others. The State also said that it is willing to provide additional infrastructure.

The bench recording the submissions observed, “Appropriate committee shall be constituted at the High Court level to look into the additional infrastructure which may be necessary and how soon such infra can be set up to meaningfully proceed with the cases against legislators, so as to complete them with the kind of despatch contemplated in the order of the Supreme Court.”

The bench directed the Registry to circulate the orders passed by the SC to all the district courts that any interim stay issued by the HC or other courts against the cases registered against legislators would be valid only for six months. The bench adjourned the plea to January 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp