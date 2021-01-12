Madurai: Police lathicharge to control crowd during registration for Jallikattu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The police lathicharged bull owners at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alanganallur to control the crowd. The owners were waiting there to register their names for Jallikattu. As many as 655 tamers were declared medically fit for the Alanganallur Jallikattu, which will be organised on January 16. On Monday, all the bull owners were told to wait in eight rooms of the school for collecting a token from 3 pm onwards.

However, before the designated time, the owners were suddenly allowed to collect the tokens, causing panic and confusion. To control the crowd, police started lathicharging the owners. Sources said that there was no separate queue for women and transpeople. “Social distancing was also not followed,” they added.

Meanwhile, more than 500 bull owners gathered at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Palamedu for collecting tokens to participate in Jallikattu. During that time, the crowd breached the compound wall of the school and entered the campus by pushing the police barricade near the wall.