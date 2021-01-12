Man attempts suicide in collectorate due to usury

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 51-year-old man’s attempt to self-immolate was foiled at the collectorate here on Monday during a virtual grievance meeting with Collector R Kannan. Sources said that while the family was talking to the collector over a video call, the man — Ganesan (51) — doused himself with kerosene that he had brought.

In the meeting with the collector, it was said that Ganesan, who runs a printing press in Sivakasi, obtained a loan of Rs 2 crore between 2017 and 2020 from seven persons at an interest rate of three to five per cent. His wife, Valarmathi (43), said that despite Ganesan meeting with an accident and testing positive for Covid-19, they paid the loan amount along with the interest, but the usurers claimed that the amount was not paid and demanded more money.

“They refused to return the cheques we gave them as collateral and threatened that they would file a cheating case against us. They even threatened to kidnap our kids to harvest their organs,” she added.

Valarmathi alleged that one of the usurers, Ramji Nagalingam, broke into their house in December and threatened her family. She also claimed that a complaint was filed at the local police station. “Though petitions were filed with Superintendent of Police P Perumal, the Chief Minister’s special cell and with several other officials in December, no action was taken. As the threats kept coming up, we decided to petition the collector,” she added. The collector directed the officials to immediately look into the issue and take action at the earliest.