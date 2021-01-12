STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man attempts suicide in collectorate due to usury

The collector directed the officials to immediately look into the issue and take action at the earliest.

Published: 12th January 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 51-year-old man’s attempt to self-immolate was foiled at the collectorate here on Monday during a virtual grievance meeting with Collector R Kannan. Sources said that while the family was talking to the collector over a video call, the man — Ganesan (51) — doused himself with kerosene that he had brought. 

In the meeting with the collector, it was said that Ganesan, who runs a printing press in Sivakasi, obtained a loan of Rs 2 crore between 2017 and 2020 from seven persons at an interest rate of three to five per cent. His wife, Valarmathi (43), said that despite Ganesan meeting with an accident and testing positive for Covid-19, they paid the loan amount along with the interest, but the usurers claimed that the amount was not paid and demanded more money.

“They refused to return the cheques we gave them as collateral and threatened that they would file a cheating case against us. They even threatened to kidnap our kids to harvest their organs,” she added. 

Valarmathi alleged that one of the usurers, Ramji Nagalingam, broke into their house in December and threatened her family. She also claimed that a complaint was filed at the local police station. “Though petitions were filed with Superintendent of Police P Perumal, the Chief Minister’s special cell and with several other officials in December, no action was taken. As the threats kept coming up, we decided to petition the collector,” she added. The collector directed the officials to immediately look into the issue and take action at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp