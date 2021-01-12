STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New tower ‘signals’ better connectivity in Nattarmangalam

Published: 12th January 2021 05:43 AM

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: It was celebration time at Nattarmangalam on Sunday. People distributed sweets in excitement over a private aglucon service provider establishing a cell phone tower in their village, which put an end to issues related to signal problems pending for years

Nattarmangalam is in Alathur taluk of Perambalur district, with several villages such as Koothanur, Echankadu and Maruthadi around it. Villagers have been facing issues of signal connectivity for years owing to hills surrounding the villages. Though BSNL and private telecom service providers’ towers are functioning in Chettikulam, the distance of 3 km which separates that village from Nattarmangalm have been leading to call drops and internet stoppages. Express had, on September 5 last, published a story on the issue.

K Vijay Aravinth, a Nattarmangalam resident, said, “We have been using our mobile phones on our terrace and while standing out of the house owing to poor signal. Several petitions submitted to authorities yielded no result. We are glad that the issue is now settled.”B Shruthika, a school student, said, “I was struggling to continue my online classes due to lack of signal in my village. Now, we are getting signal inside my house.”

