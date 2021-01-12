No seat-sharing talks between AIADMK, PMK held: S Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: Amidst much speculation over the meeting of ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss at the latter’s Thailapuram residence, Ramadoss made it clear that the meeting was only over the PMK’s demand for separate reservation for Vanniyar community. He refuted speculations that electoral seat-sharing talks between the ruling AIADMK and the PMK would take final shape after the meeting.

He tweeted on Monday, “Tamil Nadu ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani met me today at my home in Thailapuram. Talks were over Vanniyar’s reservation. They have promised to talk about it again after the Pongal festival”.

In another tweet, he said, “The only thing that was discussed with the ministers was Vanniyar’s reservation. There were no talks about politics or elections. Let me inform you that there is no room for talks on electoral alliance until the Vanniyar’s reservation is achieved”.

Sources said the meeting lasted one-and-a-half hours and that only former MP K Dhanraj, also a relative of Ramdoss, was present during the meeting as outsiders were not allowed. The two ministers left Ramadoss’ residence without speaking to mediapersons waiting outside, even though local AIADMK leaders said the visit was regarding alliance talks.

