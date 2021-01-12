Pongal gift hampers till January 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The family ration cardholders can receive Pongal gift hamper, which comprises Rs 2,500, one-kg raw rice, sugar, cashewnut, dry grapes and sugarcane, till January 25. The TN government has announced an exciting gift hamper for the family cardholders to celebrate Pongal with gaiety. Of the 2.01 crore cardholders, a total of 97 per cent cardholders have received their Pongal gift hamper so far. According to the G.O. issued by Sajjansingh R Chavan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, the remaining six lakh cardholders can receive gift hampers till January 25. Earlier the last date was January 12.