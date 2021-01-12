STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preparations underway for Jallikattu events in Tiruchy district

The ground is being prepared as per government regulations, and bull owners and baiters are being tested for Covid-19.

Published: 12th January 2021 05:38 AM

Azhagumalai Jallikattu

For representational purposes

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With the Jallikattu season set to begin this week, preparatory work is underway across Tiruchy district. Bulls are being registered for Suriyur Jallikattu - one of the largest events in the central region - scheduled for January 15.The ground is being prepared as per government regulations, and bull owners and baiters are being tested for Covid-19. They will need Covid-negative certificates to participate, as per the government’s special guidelines for the event. The norms also limit the number of participants and bulls.

However, experts say implementing the guidelines will be difficult. “Maintaining physical distance will be tough. Though only a limited number of spectators will be allowed, to facilitate physical distancing, once the bull comes out of the vadi vasal, most of them will barge to the front,” said T Rajesh, State president of the Tamil Nadu Veera Villaiyattu Metpu Kalagam. He added that there is confusion over the submission of certifications, as consecutive Jallikattu events will be held. “There is no clarity on whether participants must get tested for Covid. What is the validity of each certificate?” Rajesh asked. He further said that considering the situation, major Jallikattu activists from across the State sought for the government to depute officials to oversee the organisation of events.

Shiva, a bull rearer from Tiruchy, added, “The norms say only two rearers can bring the bull. But at least four people (two in vadi vasal and two at the collection point) are needed to control a mature kangeyam bull.” Baiters are required to wear masks, and this could be a hassle, he pointed out.The season has brought a massive hike in sales at the Samayapuram goat market and Manapparai cattle market.

TAGS
Jallikattu Tiruchy
