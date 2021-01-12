Tamil Nadu govt’s job fair benefits 2,000 candidates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government’s Mega Job Fair, organised by the State Department of Employment and Training in Tiruvallur along with Ma Foi Foundation, benefitted over 2,000 candidates and saw the participation of more than 150 companies, according to a release.

The fourth edition of the job fair, organised at Jaya College of Arts and Science, Tiruninravur, was inaugurated by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Language and Culture, P Ponniah, Collector, Tiruvallur District and K Veera Raghava Rao, Director, Department of Employment and Training.

Candidates who had successfully completed school education starting from 8th standard to 12th standard, ITI, diploma and graduates were presented with appointment letters. The event featured 18,000 vacancies, 10,000 job seekers and 153 employers offering an average salary of `13,500 per month from a range of sectors.Renowned companies namely Ashok Leyland, Cavinkare, Axles India, Apollo Healthcare, TVS, Manapuram Finance, were some of the key employers who participated in the job fair.

The job fair brought together under one roof, skill development and skill training institutes, Overseas Manpower Corporation Pvt Ltd, Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute and women Self Help Groups, besides being inclusive with stalls for transgender skill training and recruitment and special stalls for the differently-abled. Special attention was given to the Career Guidance Cell.Psychometric tests for the students were also conducted.