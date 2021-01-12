Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the vaccine will be stored in the state vaccine centre in DMS campus and it will be distributed to 10 regional depots.
Published: 12th January 2021 12:28 PM | Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:34 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received over five lakh doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India (SII) Pune. The Union Government dispatched the vaccines in a GoAir airline on Tuesday morning.
The vaccine reached the Chennai airport around 10.30 am, confirmed the state Health Department.
The health workers will be inoculated with the vaccine first in Tamil Nadu on January 16.
ALSO READ | First COVID-19 vaccine consignment reaches Delhi from Pune
Speaking to the press before receiving the vaccine consignments, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the vaccine will be stored in the state centre in DMS campus and it will be distributed to ten regional depots.
The state has kept 46 vehicles for the transportation of the vaccine to regional depots and to the vaccination sites from there, he added.
Chennai received the first batch of #COVID19 vaccine, #Covishield.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 12, 2021
Express photos | @haisat2005.@xpresstn pic.twitter.com/Kk5Rxph5sC
"The state will receive 5,36,500 Covishield vaccine from SII in the first phase. Next 20,000 Covaxin produced by the Bharat Biotech will be received," Radhakrishnan said.
The Covid-19 vaccination programme will begin from January 16 in around 300 sites in Tamil Nadu and taking the vaccine is entirely voluntary.