Big budget movies to get Tatkal ticketing system 

THOOTHUKUDI: Tatkal ticketing system for big budget movies is being planned and an announcement in this regard will be made soon, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a theatre at Kovilpatti, he said that film industry associations’ request of exemption from entertainment taxes would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

When asked about theatres selling movie tickets of Vijay-starrer Master at high cost, Raju said that the government has given permission only to screen additional shows and that it has not permitted any theatres to increase ticket tariff.

“No such incident has come to light, but such rumours are doing the rounds,” he said adding that action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

On actor Kamal Haasan’s remarks that he would not have begun a political party if the AIADMK had showcased a good governance, Raju said “He (Kamal) is blaming the people and not AIADMK.”