CM Palaniswami to launch vaccine drive at Madurai GRH?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) is the most likely to be the venue for the statewide launch of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday. On Sunday, it was announced that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who will flag off Alanganallur jallikattu would launch Tamil Nadu’s Covid vaccination drive in Madurai. Sources in the health department said that after initially planning to hold the inauguration in one of the healthcare facilities near Alanganallur, GRH is now considered as a preferred option.

“The district administration too has recommended to hold the grand launch at GRH. However, an official confirmation on the venue is awaited from the secretariat,” sources said. However, arrangements for the launch commenced at the GRH on Tuesday, following a series of inspections at the hospital by key officials of health department and district administration on Monday. Renovation works are being carried out at ward number 101 (neuro-surgery department) in the Trauma Care Centre block.

South TN to get 1.24L doses

South Tamil Nadu is set to receive 1,24,800 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine - Covishield - and the vaccine will be stored at 693 cold chain points spread across the 10 southern districts. The first consignment of 5,36,500 doses of Covishield, developed jointly by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, reached Chennai from Pune in a flight. In the evening, the vaccine vials were sent to 10 Regional Vaccine Stores across the State by road.

According to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the three Regional Vaccine Stores in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Sivaganga will receive vaccine in wee hours on Wednesday. They would be supplied to 10 districts to be stored at 693 cold storage points.