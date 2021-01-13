Senior AIADMK leader Damodaran dies of Covid

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister PV Damodaran passed away in a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Damodaran was 76 and hospitalised since December 15 after he tested Covid positive. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

As MLA, Damodaran represented Pongalur assembly constituency from 2001 to 2006. In 2006, he was appointed as Animal Husbandry Minister. He was appointed joint secretary of MGR Mandram in November 2019.

CM AND Deputy CM condole death

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday condoled the death of former Minister PV Damodaran due to illness. In a joint statement, both leaders recalled the services of Damodaran to AIADMK. He was elected from Pongalur constituency in 2001 and served as Animal Husbandry Minister and head of the Aavin. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam conveyed their condolences to his family.