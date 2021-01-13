STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former TN minister creates flutter by heaping praise on Sasikala ahead of her release

Gokula Indira said, "She lived a life of penance with Amma (Jayalalithaa). We have respect for Sasikala. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on both of them cannot be tolerated.”

Published: 13th January 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu minister S Gokula Indira caused a flutter on Wednesday when she heaped praise on VK Sasikala, close aide to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is likely to be released from the Bengaluru prison on January 27 after four years of imprisonment.  
 
Speaking at a meeting in Chennai to protest DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks, Gokula Indira said, "She lived a life of penance with Amma (Jayalalithaa). We have respect for Sasikala. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on both of them cannot be tolerated.”
 
A few days ago, at the AIADMK general council meeting, party deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said Sasikala’s release won’t have an impact on the party as she has a 'thousand and one problems' to face when she gets released. Munusamy also said that there are no sleeper cells in the AIADMK and nobody would leave the AIADMK now.  
 
Munusamy’s remarks came at a time when there is speculation that Sasikala’s return might queer the pitch for the ruling AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections since she has many sympathisers in the party although it has ‘kept away’ her family including TTV Dhinakaran since April 2017.
 
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has also clarified that Sasikala’s release would not have any impact on the AIADMK.

