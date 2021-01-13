STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea to restrain DMK’s Makkal Grama Sabai

According to petitioner, Venkatesh Palanisamy of Sirumugai, the meetings would result in violation of physical distancing norms, endangering the public. 

Published: 13th January 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A resident of Coimbatore has moved a plea at the Madras High Court seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to restrain the DMK, its president MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi from organising the ‘Makkal Grama Sabai’ without obtaining prior permission and following Covid protocols.

According to petitioner, Venkatesh Palanisamy of Sirumugai, the meetings would result in violation of physical distancing norms, endangering the public. He further added, “...As per the Act, a grama sabha can only be convened by the village panchayat or the inspector.

Since Section 2 (13) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, only permits the conduct of Grama Sabha by the inspector or the president, and no other person can claim to conduct the meet, and understanding that it is legally not permissible to conduct the same, MK Stalin changed the nomenclature and started using the expression “Makkal Grama Sabai”. 

The petitioner stated that conducting makkal grama sabai without taking permission and not following Covid protocols shows complete disregard for health and safety of citizens. He also sought to restrain the party from holding such meetings, especially during the pandemic, which would prove counter-productive to all the efforts undertaken by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Makkal Grama Sabai Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp