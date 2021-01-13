STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry: Foundation stone laid for mini-stadium at Anna Thidal

CM V Narayanasamy laid the foundation stone and said that seven schemes are now underway and another 29 schemes will be started soon under the smart city project.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaking after laying the foundation stone for the mini stadium. (Youtube grab)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the mini-stadium at Anna Thidal at an outlay of Rs.12.19 crore under the smart city project.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM, who listed out the proposed 80 schemes under the smart city project, said that seven schemes are now underway and another 29 schemes will be started soon. Tenders for another 11 schemes will be floated soon, he said.

During the tenure of the NR Congress government, the Centre had rejected the smart city proposal at Saiderapet. After the Congress came to power, the scheme was changed and a fresh proposal for developing Puducherry town into a smart city was sent to the then Union ministry under Venkiah Naidu and was accepted. 

The centre will be providing Rs 500 crore under this project and the government in the Union territory is mobilizing Rs 850 crores, he said. All roads in the town will be developed and battery vehicles will be operated under the scheme, he added.

