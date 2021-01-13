STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry minister not to celebrate Pongal, will continue dharna on Assembly premises

Kandasamy began the dharna on Sunday night stating that he will continue it till the Lt Governor grants approval to proposals in 15 files pertaining to his departments

Published: 13th January 2021 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy with minister M Kandasamy who is staging a dharna in the Legislative Assembly lobby (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy has decided not to celebrate Pongal and spend the  day continuing his dharna inside the legislative assembly premises demanding approval from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for certain government proposals.

Kandasamy began the dharna on Sunday night stating that he will continue it till the Lt Governor grants approval to proposals in 15 files pertaining to his departments. The minister has been sitting and sleeping on the portico of the legislative assembly.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday exhorted him to withdraw the dharna stating that he had sought details from officials about the files and it will take some time, as it is being examined by them. However, he remained adamant on continuing his dharna. He told newsmen that he will not move from the place until approval was granted to the files.

"I will remain here and will not celebrate Pongal unless approval is granted," he said. He also said that he had written to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and National Commission for SC/ST to advise the Lt Governor to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, police arrested 60 AITUC workers who put up a road blockade on Tuesday evening in support of Kandasamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Kandasamy Puducherry Kiran Bedi
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp