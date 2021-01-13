Puducherry minister not to celebrate Pongal, will continue dharna on Assembly premises

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy has decided not to celebrate Pongal and spend the day continuing his dharna inside the legislative assembly premises demanding approval from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for certain government proposals.

Kandasamy began the dharna on Sunday night stating that he will continue it till the Lt Governor grants approval to proposals in 15 files pertaining to his departments. The minister has been sitting and sleeping on the portico of the legislative assembly.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday exhorted him to withdraw the dharna stating that he had sought details from officials about the files and it will take some time, as it is being examined by them. However, he remained adamant on continuing his dharna. He told newsmen that he will not move from the place until approval was granted to the files.

"I will remain here and will not celebrate Pongal unless approval is granted," he said. He also said that he had written to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and National Commission for SC/ST to advise the Lt Governor to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, police arrested 60 AITUC workers who put up a road blockade on Tuesday evening in support of Kandasamy.