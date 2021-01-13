Trough of low pressure to bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu for next five days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre here said on Wednesday that a trough of low pressure has formed over the Comorin area and adjoining Maldives area and under its influence rainfall activity will occur over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

N Puviarasan, director of area cyclone warning centre, said heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Theni and Tenkasi districts, which may result in flooding in low-lying areas.

Moderate rain is expected over Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Namakkal, Erode districts and Karaikal area till Thursday.

"Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the region. Till this weekend light rain may be experienced," he said.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Parangipettai in Cuddalore has received the highest rainfall of 28 cm. Many stations in Cuddalore and Tirunelveli have received rainfall in excess of 15 cm.