Delta farmers burn copies of farm laws, 13 arrested

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Responding to Statewide protest call by All India Farmers Struggle Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), farmers from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur burnt copies of the Centre’s three farm laws, on Wednesday. District coordinator of AIKSCC N V Kannan led the protest in Thanjavur, in which 13 people, including district president of farmers association Veera Mohan and State treasurer of Makkal Adhikaram Kaliappan were arrested.

During the protest in Thennamanadu village near Orathanadu, one of the State coordinators of AIKSCC Sami Natarajan said protests were being held in villages across the State. “The AIKSCC has also called for picketing Raj Bhavans across the country on January 23 and tractor rallies in all district headquarters on January 26,” he added.

Similarly, farmers in Peravurani, Budalur, Tiruvaiyaru, Ammapettai also burnt copies of the laws. In Tiruvarur, State secretary of farmers association P S Masilamani led the protest near the old bus stand. In Mananrgudi, protest was held in front of the bus stand. Similar protests were held in Tiruthuraipoondi and Needamangalam.