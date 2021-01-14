Governor, CM, other leaders extend Pongal greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders extended Pongal greetings. Extending good wishes on the occasion of Pongal and Sankaranthi, the Governor said, “On this auspicious occasion, let us all resolve to return to our roots and protect our glorious culture, traditions, customs, arts and festivals.

We should all take pride in our tradition and culture and keep the banner of the Tamil way of life flying high.” In his message, the Chief Minister said, “Let agriculture flourish and farmers be happy. May love and peace prevail in everyone’s life and let prosperity fill the country.”

Recalling the welfare measures being implemented by the State government for farmers and agricultural sector, Palaniswami said during the past four years, `9,141 crore has been paid to the farmers affected by natural calamities like floods, cyclones etc.,

The government has declared Cauvery Delta as a protected agricultural zone. In a joint statement on behalf of the AIADMK, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam greeted the people. DMK president M K Stalin extended both Pongal and Tamil New year greetings. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC chief KS Alagiri, BJP State chief L Murugan and other leaders also greeted people on the occasion.