STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains lash southern Tamil Nadu

The southern districts continued to be battered by the torrential rains for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Torrential rains have caused flooding in most parts of Tirunelveli district. A view of the submerged Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple in the district | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: The southern districts continued to be battered by the torrential rains for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The overnight downpour added to the discharge into the Thamirabarani river from Manimuthar and Papanasam dams. This was the highest discharge into the river (53,273 cusecs of water), since the 1992 floods which killed 17 people.

As much as 23,980 cusecs of the discharge came from the Manimuthar dam, and Papanasam dam added another 25,914 cusecs into it. PWD officials said that this could be recorded as the first unseasonal rainfall in Tirunelveli district in the month of January.

Meanwhile, farmers claimed that over 6,000 acres of paddy fields near the river banks were inundated. Agriculture Joint Director Kajendrapandian said that inspections were carried out across the district to analyse the damages which will be reflected after two days.

The downpour in the Western Ghats also resulted in flooding at all the three major waterfalls in the tourist destination, Courtallam, in Tenkasi district. Traders who had hoped to get sizeable revenue by transporting vegetables ahead of Pongal suffered a loss as the major Alangulam and Pavoorchatram markets wore a deserted look following the heavy rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Heavy rains
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp