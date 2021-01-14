STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NGT imposes Rs 10-crore penalty on Kovai realtor for pursuing project sans clearance

The firm started construction work without obtaining the environmental clearance, said V Sankara Subramanian, a Tirunelveli-based environmental activist, who took the issue to the NGT.

Published: 14th January 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The southern zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a Coimbatore-based real estate developer to pay within two months penalty of Rs 10 crore to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for continuing a project without obtaining environmental clearance.

Town and City Developers launched a project at Vedapatti village on 10.87 acres to build 1,356 residential flats.

The firm started construction work without obtaining the environmental clearance, said V Sankara Subramanian, a Tirunelveli-based environmental activist, who took the issue to the NGT.

According to Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2006, it is mandatory for firms to get environmental clearance while constructing flats of this size.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and TNPCB on December 12, 2012, confirmed the violation and recommended Tamil Nadu Forest Department to initiate action against the firm.

Meanwhile, majority of the construction was already completed by the time the authorities came out with a report.

NGT southern zone members Justice K Ramakrishnan and Saibal Dasgupta directed the firm to restrain from further construction works without obtaining necessary environmental clearance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal TNPCB Kovai Coimbatore
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp