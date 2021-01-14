Pollachi victims’ names revealed, four booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Rural Police on Wednesday registered a case against four persons including the editor of Tamil TV channel and DMK functionaries for revealing the identity of victims in the Pollachi serial sexual assault and extortion case.

On January 6, when three more persons were arrested in connection with the case, the news channel telecast a program in which DMK’s Coimbatore south district secretary Thendral Selvaraj allegedly revealed names of the two victims.

The program was shared on social media by Thendral Manimaran, son of Thendral Selvaraj. “Summon has been sent to the Editor, news anchor of the channel asking them to appear for inquiry,” said police.