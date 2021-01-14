Rain batters southern TN for third day

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI/TENKASI/NAGERCOIL: The rains that have been battering the southern districts for the last three days have thrown life out of gear, spoiling the Pongal festivities. Farmers claim that over 6000 acres of paddy fields in Tirunelveli near the river banks have been inundated.

Meanwhile in Thoothukudi district, over 2,000 acres of paddy fields in Arumuganeri, Kurumbur, Nallur, Ammanpuram, Mulakarai and surrounding areas have been inundated. In the past two days, as much as 53,273 cusec of water from various dams in Tirunelveli were discharged into Thamirabarani river. Sources said that it is for the first time after the 1992 floods, which killed 17 people, that such huge quantity of water is being discharged into the river.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief of Kannadian Canal Farmers Association, Papanasam, said that 6,000 of the total 12,000 acres of paddy fields the southern region have been submerged. Agricultural department officials said that the floods would affect 60 hectares of banana plantations in Ambasamudram Taluk alone. Water has inundated crops in Vairavikulam, Mannarkovil, Aladiyur, Keelmugam under Ambasamudram taluk and Polikarai, Pathamadai, South Veeravanallur and Mukkodal under Cheranmahadevi Taluk.

Many houses in Vannarapettai, Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli city those near the banks of river have been submerged and majority of the roads between Papanasam and Tirunelveli have also been submerged in water. Sources said that drinking water supply in a few areas in Tirunelveli would be disrupted from January 14 to 16. Meanwhile, senior officials of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve reported landslides between Manimuthar fall and Manjolai after heavy rainfall in the Western ghats. Collector V Vishnu assured that steps are taken for clearing the landslides.

Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) Annadurai said that it is after several years that Manimuthar recorded more rains that Papanasam dam area. Collector V Vishnu, said that Minister VM Rajalakshmi and other officials inspected the relief camps and Manimuthar dam. “As of now a total of 616 people - 180 men, 330 women and 133 children - have been accommodated in 16 relief camps in Tirunelveli,” he said. Incessant rains also lashed Kanniyakumari district, including catchment areas, bringing copious water inflow into major dams -Pechiparai and Perunchani.

Bittersweet rains

Though farmers particularly those in the rain-fed areas like Alangulam and Sankarankovil, expressed their happiness over the unexpected rains, the vegetable traders, who were planning to transport their produce to several parts of the State ahead of the Pongal, suffered a loss. Major vbegetable markets in Alangulam and Pavoorchatram wore a deserted look on Wednesday. Except in Adavinainar dam, the inflow and outflow are same in other dams including Gadana, Ramnathi, Karuppanathi and Kundar.

Flood warning

With the Thamirabarani river flooding with more than 60,000 cusecs of surplus water, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj issued flood warning in the low-lying areas. The traffic along Tiruchendur-Tiruneveli state highways was diverted as water flooded the road at multiple places near Puliyankulam village.

Collector said that Thamirabarani witnessed 64,000 cusec of surplus water at Maruthur anaicut as of 6 pm on Wednesday. “With the Public Works Department (PWD) reducing outflow from the Papanasam, Manimuthar and Servalar dams, the flood water is expected to reduce on Thursday afternoon,” he said, adding that he is in constant touch with the Tirunelveli administration as two units of SDRF have already landed there.

People relocated

Sources said that nearly 19 families residing near Thamirabarani river bund at Kongurayakurichi and 25 families living close to the river at Alwarthoppu - totalling 127 persons - have been shifted to community halls.