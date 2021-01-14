Security beefed up in Madurai for EPS, OPS visit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Security has been beefed up in view of the visit of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to watch Jallikattu in Alanganallur in the district on January 16. Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Dr S Murugan and Commissioner of Police, Madurai, Prem Anand Sinha will be monitoring the security arrangements.

Sources said that Palaniswami would come to the district on Thursday. After watching the Jallikattu on Saturday, he is likely to inaugurate the Covid-19 vaccination drive at Government Rajaji Hospital. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, on Wednesday, advised the people to watch Jallikattu events in Palamedu and Alanganallur through the social media pages like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube of the police department.