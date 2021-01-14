Six-day week for schools in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: A day after announcing reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12, the State government on Wednesday released the official order regarding the same. According to the order, attendance to the school is not mandatory for students. However, if one does attend, classes will be held for six days a week. Additionally, each section of a class will be allowed to host a maximum of 25 students, said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on the day.
The SOP also stated that intervals will be cut short and sharing of food will not be allowed among students. The GO said that 95 per cent of schools reported that the majority of parents have consented to the reopening. Dheeraj Kumar, principal secretary to the government, School Education Department, in a letter to all district collectors, requested the formation of a district-level coordination committee to monitor activities regarding the reopening.
This includes conducting of health camps, operating mid-day meals scheme, arranging public transportation, disinfecting schools, and installing hand wash facilities. Meanwhile, the health department started distribution of 10 multivitamin and zinc tablets for students. The stocks are being delivered to district CEOs, who will subsequently redistribute them. Additionally, schools also started disinfecting premises on the day.
STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES
- Schools within containment zones should not be opened and only students residing outside these zones can attend classes
- Students shall not be allowed to linger outside in the schools
- A minimum of six feet distance should be maintained when queuing up for entry, and inside the school
- Assemblies, sports and physical education classes, events and cultural activities that can lead to overcrowding should be avoided
- Schools shall function six days a week to cover the syllabus in the available time
- Wherever the section of a class has more than 25 students, they have to be split into batches of not more than 25 students per batch, unless there is additional space
- While attendance will be optional, schools should continue to offer online or distance mode of learning options
- Private school managements can re-open schools after submitting a written safety undertaking to concerned authorities and students can attend classes physically only with written consent from parents
- Availability of key supplies like thermal scanners, disinfectants, soaps, pulse oximeters and other essentials shall be ensured on campus
- Schools will collect the health profile of students in the first week after reopening
- Disabled students and students with comorbidities are advised against attending classes