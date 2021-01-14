Six-day week for schools in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12, the State government on Wednesday released the official order regarding the same. According to the order, attendance to the school is not mandatory for students. However, if one does attend, classes will be held for six days a week. Additionally, each section of a class will be allowed to host a maximum of 25 students, said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on the day.

The SOP also stated that intervals will be cut short and sharing of food will not be allowed among students. The GO said that 95 per cent of schools reported that the majority of parents have consented to the reopening. Dheeraj Kumar, principal secretary to the government, School Education Department, in a letter to all district collectors, requested the formation of a district-level coordination committee to monitor activities regarding the reopening.

This includes conducting of health camps, operating mid-day meals scheme, arranging public transportation, disinfecting schools, and installing hand wash facilities. Meanwhile, the health department started distribution of 10 multivitamin and zinc tablets for students. The stocks are being delivered to district CEOs, who will subsequently redistribute them. Additionally, schools also started disinfecting premises on the day.

STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES