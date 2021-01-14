STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Six-day week for schools in Tamil Nadu

A day after announcing reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12, the State government on Wednesday released the official order regarding the same.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing reopening of schools for students of classes 10 and 12, the State government on Wednesday released the official order regarding the same. According to the order, attendance to the school is not mandatory for students. However, if one does attend, classes will be held for six days a week. Additionally, each section of a class will be allowed to host a maximum of 25 students, said the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on the day.

The SOP also stated that intervals will be cut short and sharing of food will not be allowed among students. The GO said that 95 per cent of schools reported that the majority of parents have consented to the reopening. Dheeraj Kumar, principal secretary to the government, School Education Department, in a letter to all district collectors, requested the formation of a district-level coordination committee to monitor activities regarding the reopening.

This includes conducting of health camps, operating mid-day meals scheme, arranging public transportation, disinfecting schools, and installing hand wash facilities. Meanwhile, the health department started distribution of 10 multivitamin and zinc tablets for students. The stocks are being delivered to district CEOs, who will subsequently redistribute them. Additionally, schools also started disinfecting premises on the day.

STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES

  • Schools within containment zones should not be opened and only students residing outside these zones can attend classes
  • Students shall not be allowed to linger outside in the schools
  • A minimum of six feet distance should be maintained when queuing up for entry, and inside the school
  • Assemblies, sports and physical education classes, events and cultural activities that can lead to overcrowding should be avoided
  • Schools shall function six days a week to cover the syllabus in the available time
  • Wherever the section of a class has more than 25 students, they have to be split into batches of not more than 25 students per batch, unless there is additional space
  • While attendance will be optional, schools should continue to offer online or distance mode of learning options
  • Private school managements can re-open schools after submitting a written safety undertaking to concerned authorities and students can attend classes physically only with written consent from parents
  • Availability of key supplies like thermal scanners, disinfectants, soaps, pulse oximeters and other essentials shall be ensured on campus
  • Schools will collect the health profile of students in the first week after reopening
  • Disabled students and students with comorbidities are advised against attending classes
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu schools
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp