STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Unseasonal showers wash away Pongal business in Tiruchy

Thousands of small-time traders in Tiruchy, who were banking on Pongal sale to help them recover from loss due to the pandemic, are a disappointed lot.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Traders at Gandhi Market in Tiruchy waiting for customers | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands of small-time traders in Tiruchy, who were banking on Pongal sale to help them recover from loss due to the pandemic, are a disappointed lot. Unseasonal rain for a third day washed away their hopes as people stayed mostly stayed away from the markets.

According to IMD data, the district received a rainfall of over 98.6 mm since January 1 against an average rainfall of about 8 mm. On Wednesday, district recorded over 27.8 mm.  Satish Kumar, owner of a garment store on NSB Road, said, “Anticipating good business during the Pongal season, I stocked upon an additional number of designs this year.

But, the rains have brought down the festival crowd by at least 40 to 50 per cent.” The unseasonal rain has also hit small-time  fruit and vegetable traders, as they had purchased  Pongal specials items such as turmeric, sugarcane and plantain leaves in large numbers.

“Deepavali and Pongal are the two festivals during which we make some profit. The rain spoiled our business last Deepavali and now during Pongal. Most of our stocks are left untouched as people are hesitant to come to the markets.  We are hoping that the rain stops at least on Thursday and business picks up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pongal Tiruchy traders Unseasonal rain
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp