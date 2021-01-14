Unseasonal showers wash away Pongal business in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands of small-time traders in Tiruchy, who were banking on Pongal sale to help them recover from loss due to the pandemic, are a disappointed lot. Unseasonal rain for a third day washed away their hopes as people stayed mostly stayed away from the markets.

According to IMD data, the district received a rainfall of over 98.6 mm since January 1 against an average rainfall of about 8 mm. On Wednesday, district recorded over 27.8 mm. Satish Kumar, owner of a garment store on NSB Road, said, “Anticipating good business during the Pongal season, I stocked upon an additional number of designs this year.

But, the rains have brought down the festival crowd by at least 40 to 50 per cent.” The unseasonal rain has also hit small-time fruit and vegetable traders, as they had purchased Pongal specials items such as turmeric, sugarcane and plantain leaves in large numbers.

“Deepavali and Pongal are the two festivals during which we make some profit. The rain spoiled our business last Deepavali and now during Pongal. Most of our stocks are left untouched as people are hesitant to come to the markets. We are hoping that the rain stops at least on Thursday and business picks up.