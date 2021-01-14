Will assess crop loss on a war footing: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of unseasonal rains damaging crops, which were ready for harvest, in many districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that estimation of crop loss would be undertaken on a war footing and compensation would be provided to farmers who have been affected.

The Chief Minister said, “Usually, the State receives average rainfall of 10.2 mm in January. This year, however, 108.7 mm rainfall has been recorded, so far. General public and farmers in many districts have been affected.”

Noting that he had directed the District Collectors to rescue people from rain-affected areas, shelter them in safe places and to provide them basic amenities, Palaniswami said that Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Information Minister Kadambur Raju and Adi Dravida Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi have been deputed to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, to oversee the rescue operations. “Government had announced Rs 565.46 crore as relief to farmers who were affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi,” he added.

CM grants solatium to kin of four persons

Chennai: Expressing deep grief over the death of four passengers due to electric shock, when a private bus came in contact with a low-lying power cable near Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Tuesday, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday granted a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families. He said Rs 50,000 would be given to those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who have suffered minor injuries.

CM condoles death of former minister

Chennai: Chief Minister alaniswami on Wednesday condoled the death of former minister and senior AIADMK functionary PV Damodaran due to illness. The Chief Minister recalled the services of Damodaran to the AIADMK and said he remained a down-to-earth person to all party cadre till the end. Damodaran had also served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by former CM J Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami said Damodaran’s demise was an irreparable loss to the party and his family members.

Rs 621 cr estimate expenditure for polls: CEO

Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Wednesday said the estimated expenditure for conducting the forthcoming Assembly elections would be around Rs 621 crore. He has written to the State government in this regard. Answering queries of reporters at the Secretariat, Sahoo said that the escalation of expenditure was due to the substantial increase in the number of polling booths due to Covid threat and the corresponding increase in the staff required to man these additional booths.