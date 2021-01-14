Will fix board exam dates after getting election dates: Sengottaiyan

By Express News Service

ERODE: School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that dates for school board exams would be fixed only after the election dates are announced. Speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, the minister said a decision on reopening schools for classes from I to IX and class XI would be taken after analysing the situation.

He said 98 per cent of parents expressed interest to reopen schools, following which, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that schools for classes X and XII would resume on January 19. As many as 6,025 high and higher secondary schools would reopen on January 19, the minister said, adding that students who don’t have bus pass could use their smart ID cards. Details of the revised syllabus has been sent to the Chief Educational Officers and will be communicated to all schools, he added.

