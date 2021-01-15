STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulls and men compete at Tamil Nadu's Palamedu 'Jallikattu'

Bulls and men tried to get the better of each other as the bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' began at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.

Palamedu Jallikattu

Palamedu Jallikattu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MADURAI: Bulls and men tried to get the better of each other as the bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' began at the famed Palamedu here on Friday.

A test of grit was on full display with the animals fiercely trying to get past the waiting men while the tamers attempted to get on to their humps to emerge victorious.

The animals were let out one after the other from 'Vadivasal,' a narrow entrance to the sporting arena after announcements on the bull, like who owned it and so on.

As hundreds of spectators cheered from the gallery, over 300 bulls and men have taken part in the sport so far amid tight security and a number of people, which includes participants, sustained injuries.

Organisers repeatedly directed enthusiastic tamers through the public address system to ensure that only one of them took on the bull.

The bull owners were given prizes if their animals outmanouvered the waiting men and the participants were rewarded if they managed to hang from the hump of the bulls for a while.

Till now, 100 plus bulls and men -with some men managing to dominate four to five bulls one after the other- have been declared winners and the prizes on offer include a range of things including bicycles, utensils and chairs.

Elaborate preparations preceded the event, which coincides with 'Mattu' Pongal celebrations Monday to honour cattle that help farming.

Men seeking to dominate the bulls were tested for coronavirus and animals were examined by veterinarians.

The opening 'Jallikattu' of the Pongal season was held at Avaniapuram here on Thursday.

It was witnessed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and others.

