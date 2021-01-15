STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Northeast monsoon to cease by January 19

The unseasonal rains in January have been causing havoc in delta and southern districts inflicting heavy crop loss and flooding in low lying areas.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The extended northeast monsoon is finally coming to close. The regional meteorological centre here said that conditions were becoming favourable for cessation of monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu around January 19.

The unseasonal rains in January have been causing havoc in delta and southern districts inflicting heavy crop loss and flooding in low lying areas.

The met office said the worst is over. "From Saturday, only light to moderate rain is likely over South Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is likely to prevail over north Tamil Nadu," said N Puviarasan, director of area cyclone warning centre.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Nagapattinam and Echanviduthi in Thanjavur received highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by Ramanathapuram 8 cm.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Mist is likely to occur in some areas during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree
Celsius respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Northeast monsoon rainfall Tamilnadu rains
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp