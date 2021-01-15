Northeast monsoon to cease by January 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The extended northeast monsoon is finally coming to close. The regional meteorological centre here said that conditions were becoming favourable for cessation of monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu around January 19.

The unseasonal rains in January have been causing havoc in delta and southern districts inflicting heavy crop loss and flooding in low lying areas.

The met office said the worst is over. "From Saturday, only light to moderate rain is likely over South Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is likely to prevail over north Tamil Nadu," said N Puviarasan, director of area cyclone warning centre.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Nagapattinam and Echanviduthi in Thanjavur received highest rainfall of 9 cm followed by Ramanathapuram 8 cm.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Mist is likely to occur in some areas during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius and 23 degree

Celsius respectively.