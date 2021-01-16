CM Palaniswami celebrates Pongal with family in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami celebrated the Pongal festival at his native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi on Thursday. He began the day by offering prayers at the Balamurugan temple near his residence.

Then, the Chief Minister distributed sweet pongal prepared by his family members to children in the village. He also fed bulls reared at his house with fruits. Later in the day, Palaniswami visited two temples at Arunthathiyar Colony in Sappanipatti village.

There, he celebrated the festival with the residents by offering annadhanam. On Friday, 158 members of Rajini Makkal Mandram from Nangavalli Union joined AIADMK in the presence of the Chief Minister.

He met Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Ulunderpet MLA Kumaraguru, Kallakurichi MLA Prabhu and AIADMK functionaries at his residence. In the evening, Palaniswami left for Madurai by road.