DMK has to be defeated in TN Assembly polls: S Gurumurthy

The DMK has to be defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections to prevent the misuse of official machinery and increase in rowdyism, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy said on Thursday.

S Gurumurthy speaking at Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary event in Chennai on Thursday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has to be defeated in the upcoming Assembly elections to prevent the misuse of official machinery and increase in rowdyism, Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy said on Thursday. He was speaking at the anniversary celebrations of the magazine. “In the upcoming elections too, the contest is between the AIADMK and the DMK,” he said. 

“Of the two, AIADMK-BJP combine would be the better option on several counts. If the DMK comes to power, there won’t be any limit for misuse of official machinery. Besides, rowdyism and atrocities will go up. So, it is our duty to defeat the DMK.” He then lauded the AIADMK government for tackling the Covid threat efficiently, and praised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for working overtime to keep the pandemic at bay.

He said there was a need for national parties to grow in Tamil Nadu, and expressed confidence that the BJP would become a major force in the State in the next 3-4 years. Responding to questions from readers of the magazine, one of whom asked if it would be correct to assume that the BJP, Sasikala, and AMMK would come together in support of the AIADMK to defeat the DMK.

In response, Gurumurthy referred to an analogy quoted by veteran journalist Arun Shourie way back, and said: “When the house is on fire, we cannot wait for Ganga water to douse the flames. We may have to pour even sewer water to douse it. Similarly, when an alliance if formed to defeat the DMK, we cannot expect merely the pure forces to join hands. We may need to engage some other elements too.” The remark, seen by certain sections as extension of support for Sasikala and her family, was met with objection from the AIADMK. Responding to it, minister D Jayakumar said, “Gurumurthy thinks that he is a king maker and a Chanakya... maybe he can advise Donald Trump.”   

Later, on Twitter, Gurumurthy said his comments were being misinterpreted. “We at Thuglak will continue to regard the Mannargudi family as Mafia. Our opinion on them will not change. How is it amounting to supporting AMMK which I regarded as Mafia I can’t understand. I still regard AMMK as Mannargudi Mafia as someone had said. Even if they become part of BJP-AIADMK alliance I will regard them as only Mafia like we regarded Chandraswamy as sewer,” Gurumurthy said.

Gurumurthy referring to the questions faced by the Indian Express in 1987 when it took Chandraswamy’s help to probe the Bofors case which involved Rajiv Gandhi, and what Arun Shourie had said about it at that time.  The Thuglak editor also said in the Thuglak meet he had cited the Chandraswamy incident when a reader asked whether the BJP would ally with the AMMK and Azhagiri to fight the DMK. 

“I don’t know what the BJP would do. But Thuglak had decided to tell the readers they should support AIADMK-BJP alliance,” Gurumurthy added. At the Thuglak meet, BJP national president JP Nadda hailed the contribution of Thuglak to courageous journalism and a video message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah was shown.

