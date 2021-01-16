STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First batch of Covishield will suffice for healthcare workers, says top TN official

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will be flagged off at 10.30 am, following which the Chief Minister will inaugurate the vaccination drive in Madurai, said Radhakrishnan.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

The Centre has procured 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Principal Secretary to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Dr J Radhakrishnan and State Minister for Cooperation, Sellur K Raju, inspected the preparatory work for Friday’s Statewide Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Government Madurai Rajaji Hospital.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive will be flagged off at 10.30 am, following which the Chief Minister will inaugurate the vaccination drive in Madurai, said Radhakrishnan. Of the 2,000 vaccination centres in Tamil Nadu, 166 will function from Friday. “The first batch of 5.56 lakh vials of Covishield — made by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) — and Covaxin — made by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech — would be sufficient for the healthcare workers. The Centre has promised regular supply of vaccines,” he added.

As per the guidelines, healthcare workers will be given first priority. A total of 4,89,556 healthcare workers have registered for vaccination in the State. Bulk registrations for vaccination of frontline workers (police personnel, municipality workers, revenue officials and media persons) will be done by the respective departments in the CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) application till January 25. 

Later, based on the approval from the Centre, registrations will be opened in a phased manner for those above the age of 50 and those with comorbid conditions. Lastly, it will be open to the general public.
Tamil Nadu has 2,704 cold storage facilities at secondary-care points. “Based on the CM’s instructions, 51 walk-in coolers have been set up for storage,” he said, adding that 28 lakh syringes have been distributed to vaccine centres in the State. 

As many as 21,000 vaccinators have been trained and each centre has five, as well as a medical officer. “The first person would verify the patient’s identity; the second would verify the name in the application; the third would verify the vaccine; the fourth would be deployed in the observation room; and the fifth would manage the crowd,” he added.

To tackle rumours regarding the Covid-19 vaccines, the government will launch an awareness campaign, he said. Speaking on the efficacy of the vaccines and the hesitation of some healthcare and frontline workers, he asserted that both vaccines were safe. “The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved both vaccines and assured us that they are immunogenic,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare workers Sellur K Raju Covishield COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp