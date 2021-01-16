STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's true democracy vs dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, say EPS, OPS

"Let us remind ourselves that the ensuing Assembly elections would be an opportunity to defeat the forces which work for the selfish motives of a single family and their hunger for power," they said

Both leaders said the AIADMK cadre should be vigilant enough to stop the DMK from its efforts to re-enact a rule marked by stagnant growth, kangaroo courts, land grabbing etc (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said the party's poll plank for the forthcoming Assembly elections would be whether the state needs true democracy which respects the tenets of people's rule or the fake democracy which caters to the selfish wishes of a particular family.  

Writing to the AIADMK cadre ahead of the birth anniversary of party founder MG Ramachandran which falls on Sunday, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, without naming the DMK, said "Let us remind ourselves that the ensuing Assembly elections would be an opportunity to defeat the forces which work for the selfish motives of a single family and their hunger for power."

Both leaders said the AIADMK cadre should be vigilant enough to stop the DMK from its efforts to re-enact a rule marked by stagnant growth, kangaroo courts, land grabbing, atrocious governance etc. in Tamil Nadu through the forthcoming election.   

Pointing out that the AIADMK is not just a political party but a movement for social transformation and stands for equality and equal opportunities for all sections of society, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said within a few months, the party would be facing the democratic fight called Assembly elections. "On the 104th birth anniversary, let us strive for retaining the good governance given by the AIADMK government in this election," they added.

Recalling the contributions of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in spreading social reforms through films, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said these measures included "nutritious meal scheme for students from poor economic background, exclusive reservation for women in local bodies, implementation of 69 percent reservation, establishing the post of Village Administrative Officer to bring in a paradigm shift in rural areas, removal of caste appendages from the names of streets etc."

