Puducherry Assembly session on January 18, resolution on statehood may be on agenda

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly will meet at 10.15 am on January 18, according to a press communication from its Secretary, though no agenda has been listed.

The decision to hold an assembly session was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Friday night. The session is expected to be for a day or two.

A resolution against the Farm Act and another on statehood may be adopted during the session. Besides, certain government bills pertaining to taxes and duties are slated to be passed.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao will also be honoured for completion of 25 years as legislator.

Opposition parties are expected to rake up several lapses on the part of the government, its confrontation with the Lt Governor, the reported resignation of Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (which was denied by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy) who was absent in the cabinet meeting on January 15 and the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive among other issues.