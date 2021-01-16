STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Assembly session on January 18, resolution on statehood may be on agenda

The decision to hold an assembly session was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Friday night. The session is expected to be for a day or two.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Opposition parties are expected to rake up several lapses on the part of the government led by V Narayanasamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly will meet at 10.15 am on January 18, according to a press communication from its Secretary, though no agenda has been listed.

The decision to hold an assembly session was taken at a cabinet meeting held here on Friday night. The session is expected to be for a day or two.

A resolution against the Farm Act and another on statehood may be adopted during the session. Besides, certain government bills pertaining to taxes and duties are slated to be passed.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao will also be honoured for completion of 25 years as legislator.

Opposition parties are expected to rake up several lapses on the part of the government, its confrontation with the Lt Governor, the reported resignation of Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao (which was denied by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy) who was absent in the cabinet meeting on January 15 and the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive among other issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry assembly
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp