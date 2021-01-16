Tamil Nadu CM, Deputy CM flags off Alanganallur Jallikattu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam flagged off the world-renowned Jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai on Saturday.

The duo was welcomed by the organisers of the event and paid their respects to the Alanganallur temple bull before kick-starting the event. Later the tamers, organisers including the public took an oath for a fair play and protection of bulls preceded by district collector T Anbalagan.

By waving the green flag, Palaniswami and Paneerselvam inaugurated the Jallikattu.

More than 400 tamers and 800 bulls are participating in the event and the best will be awarded a car. Several other prices including gold coins, motorcycles, bicycles, home appliances and mobile phones are being distributed to the tamers and bull owners.

Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister watched the event nearly for one hour.

During his speech, Chief Minister said that the AIADMK government, on the footsteps of Jayalalithaa, is committed to protecting the Jallikattu, the sport which displays the culture and tradition of Tamils.

He also wished and thanked the tamers, bull raisers, organisers and the public for participating in the sport.

In his preceding address, deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam praised the Alanganallur Jallikattu and said that Jallikattu is a sign of our tradition.

He also added that the AIADMK government has removed all obstacles including the Covid situation to organise this sport.

More than 2000 policemen headed by IG Murugan including two DIGs and three Superintendents of Police deployed in Alanganallur.

Earlier in the morning, the police used a mild force on the bull owners near the bull release point, when they brought several bulls which are unregistered to participate in the event. During the commotion, five bull owners and two policemen sustained injuries.

