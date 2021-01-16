Thousands gather to watch rooster fight in Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: A huge crowd of about 3,000 visitors went wild watching the winged stars -- roosters -- fight each other at Poolamvalasu village in Aravakurichi Panchayat Union in Karur on Friday. The three-day Sevalkattu tournament, which was suspended on Thursday owing to rain, concluded on Friday. Breeders from various districts brought their country-breed roosters to the field.

The Poolamvalasu Sevalkattu is the second most famous traditional sport in the State after Jallikattu. Jockeys bring roosters of different varieties such as Mayil, Kozhi Bootham, Kagam, Aandhai, Valluru. Earlier, the sport was classified into two games -- Veppor and Kathikattu. Kathikattu, which involves tying knives onto the legs of rooster, was banned by the government. However, for Veppor, pure country-bred roosters are preferred as they are said to have more strength in their legs compared to other breeds.

All the roosters registered for the tournament were subjected to dope test and checked by a team of veterinary doctors. Roosters 'unfit' for the sport were rejected. The district administration, police department and veterinary department were monitoring whether the event took place in line with court direction. Registration fee was collected for each rooster and best birds and jockeys were given awards and prizes.