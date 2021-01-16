STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands gather to watch rooster fight in Karur

The three-day Sevalkattu tournament, which was suspended on Thursday owing to rain, concluded on Friday.  Breeders from various districts brought their country-breed roosters to the field. 

Published: 16th January 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: A huge crowd of about 3,000 visitors went wild watching the winged stars -- roosters -- fight each other at Poolamvalasu village in Aravakurichi Panchayat Union in Karur on Friday. The three-day Sevalkattu tournament, which was suspended on Thursday owing to rain, concluded on Friday.  Breeders from various districts brought their country-breed roosters to the field. 

The Poolamvalasu Sevalkattu is the second most famous traditional sport in the State after Jallikattu. Jockeys bring roosters of different varieties such as Mayil, Kozhi Bootham, Kagam, Aandhai, Valluru. Earlier, the sport was classified into two games -- Veppor and Kathikattu. Kathikattu, which involves tying knives onto the legs of rooster, was banned by the government. However, for Veppor, pure country-bred roosters are preferred as they are said to have more strength in their legs compared to other breeds.

All the roosters registered for the tournament were subjected to dope test and checked by a team of veterinary doctors. Roosters 'unfit' for the sport were rejected. The district administration, police department and veterinary department were monitoring whether the event took place in line with court direction. Registration fee was collected for each rooster and best birds and jockeys were given awards and prizes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rooster fight Poolamvalasu Sevalkattu Jallikattu
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp