By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Thousands thronged Puthanatham near Manapparai for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Lord Gnanavel Murugan Rath Yatra on Friday. Temple cart carrying deity was flagged off by VHP State deputy president NRN Pandian at Puthanatham Street Bazaar.

The procession reached Gnanamalai around four hours later. Over 750 police personnel were deployed to oversee security measures. Tiruchy range IG HM Jayaram and Tiruchy DIG Annie Vijaya were present on occasion.