STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fans dejected with Thaliavar? Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers join DMK

The development is following actor Rajinikanth's recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI; Three district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram joined the DMK in the presence of party president M K Stalin here on Sunday.

The development is following actor Rajinikanth's recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.

District secretaries of Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram A Joseph Stalin and K Senthil Selvanand respectively and Theni district secretary, R Ganesan joined the DMK at its headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Besides the district level office-bearers, three more functionaries joined the party, a DMK release here said.

They joined the party in the presence of M K Stalin, party deputy general secretary A Raja, organising secretary R S Bharati and other senior leaders.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor.

On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that he would not join politics.

He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is on immuno-suppressants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Rajini Makkal Mandram DMK Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp