STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan to be out of poll action for a while, to undergo surgery

Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone a surgery on his leg and he was required to go in for a follow- up surgery, Haasan said.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would be undergoing a 'follow-up surgery' on his leg and assured the people that he shall be back soon fully rejuvenated to resume his poll campaign.

Due to an accident a few years ago, he had undergone a surgery on his leg and he was required to go in for a follow- up surgery, Haasan said.

Despite the doctors advising him to take rest till the follow-up surgery was completed, he continued with his professional and political work, he said in a statement.

"The love and affection showered by the people of Tamil Nadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore, I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigour," he said.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April, May 2021.

Haasan, who started his poll campaign in December said he covered 5,000 plus kilometeres in 15 days over the last five weeks and completed the first leg of his campaign.

"I have returned after personally witnessing the upsurge of people longing for a change."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp