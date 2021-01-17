Opposition demands hike in aid to farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties on Saturday demanded a hike in the compensation amount for farmers who have been severely affected by unseasonal rain. DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, urged the State government to provide Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers who have lost their crops to rains.

“The government should also ensure early disbursal of crop insurance. I had earlier urged the government to provide Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops to the recent cyclones. However, the government only announced relief of Rs 20,000 per acre. Many farmers are yet to even receive that,” he said.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement, said though there was widespread demand that the government should increase the relief assistance to Rs 30,000 per acre, it came forward to provide only Rs 8,000 per acre. “This has hugely disappointed the farmers,” he noted.

Pointing out severe damages caused to standing crops, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a statement, said that the State government should provide at least Rs 40,000 per acre to the farmers in southern districts as well as those in delta districts.

“It also should waive agricultural loans considering the losses of farmers,” he added. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said that farmers were a disappointed lot this Pongal season. “The government should act immediately to alleviate farmers’ misery,” he added.