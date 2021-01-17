Rahul Gandhi to visit Coimbatore on January 23

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of his three-day poll campaign in the western region, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Coimbatore on January 23.

From January 23 to 25, he is expected to address a gathering at SITRA in Coimbatore- Avinashi road and later visit Kangeyam and Dharapuram in Tirupur district, and other parts in the region.

The campaign is to be held after Gandhi returns to Tamil Nadu, following his previous visit to witness Jallikattu event at Avanyiapuram in Madurai district on January 14.