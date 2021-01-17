Tamil Nadu reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases after seven months, seven deaths 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After over seven months, Tamil Nadu recorded less than 600 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while the number of active cases in the State also dropped below 6,000.

The State reported 589 cases and seven deaths on the day, taking the tally to 8,30,772 and toll to 12,264. The State tested 52,213 samples and 51,956 people on the day.

Chennai reported 164 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 50, 15 and 28 cases respectively.

While Perambalur and Tenkasi districts reported zero new cases, as many as 20 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. After 770 people were discharged, the State was left with 5,940 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from four districts. Chennai reported three deaths on the day, followed by Tiruvallur which reported two deaths and Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar reported one death each.

Among the deceased, only one patient did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient was a 59-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive for Covid on January 15. He was admitted in a private hospital in the city at 9.53 pm that day with complaints of fever and “generalised tiredness” for 27 days. He died on January 16 at 10.15pm due to Covid pneumonia, the bulletin said.