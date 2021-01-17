STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports less than 600 new COVID-19 cases after seven months, seven deaths 

The State reported 589 cases and seven deaths on the day, taking the tally to 8,30,772 and toll to 12,264.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at Rajiv Gandhi hospital in New Delhi Tuesday

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After over seven months, Tamil Nadu recorded less than 600 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday while the number of active cases in the State also dropped below 6,000.

The State reported 589 cases and seven deaths on the day, taking the tally to 8,30,772 and toll to 12,264. The State tested 52,213 samples and 51,956 people on the day. 

Chennai reported 164 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 50, 15 and 28 cases respectively.

While Perambalur and Tenkasi districts reported zero new cases, as many as 20 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. After 770 people were discharged, the State was left with 5,940 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from four districts. Chennai reported three deaths on the day, followed by Tiruvallur which reported two deaths and Chengalpattu and Virudhunagar reported one death each.

Among the deceased, only one patient did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient was a 59-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive for Covid on January 15. He was admitted in a private hospital in the city at 9.53 pm that day with complaints of fever and “generalised tiredness” for 27 days. He died on January 16 at 10.15pm due to Covid pneumonia, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus COVID cases vaccine Chennai
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp