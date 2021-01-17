STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the exception to every rule? DMK functionaries fume over 'undue' importance to scion

Older party members point out that the Murasoli always followed the instructions of Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi’s grandfather, as long as the patriarch was alive.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:34 PM

DMK poster

Legal wing poster: DMK legal wing cadres pasted a poster in the city with Udhayanidhi Stalin's photo which is against the party president MK Stalin's instructions. (Special arrangement)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are DMK president MK Stalin’s directives aimed at all party members but his son Udhayanidhi? This is the question on many a party functionary’s mind. The immediate trigger for the disgruntlement is compliance with Stalin’s December 22 instruction that party posters and banners can only feature images of Dravidian ideologue Periyar, former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and himself, as party chief. Reading between the lines, party members and observers saw it as an indirect ban on promoting Udhayanidhi or Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi.

Yet, second-rung leaders point out that the rule has not been observed by the party mouthpiece, Murasoli. The paper, of which Udhayanidhi is managing director, has continued publishing advertisements featuring the scion while a section of cadres have been featuring the youth wing secretary in their posters, without repercussions for disobeying the president’s diktat. Older party members point out that the Murasoli always followed the instructions of Karunanidhi, Udhayanidhi’s grandfather, as long as the patriarch was alive. For party members, this has become another example of the undue importance being given to the party chief’s son.

“The issue is not just about using Udhayanidhi’s photos. Rather it is about the undue promotion of Udhayanidhi. For instance, DMK has more than 10,000 advocates. Many of them have spent their life toiling for the party, and have practised in high courts and the Supreme Court. But Udhayanidhi hoisted the party flag at the legal wing conference only because he is the party president’s son,” fumed one second-line leader. 

“DMK has more than 10 wings, each managed by veteran leaders. But, importance is given only to Udhayanidhi. Most of us feel that the instruction against using the images of others in party advertisements only applies to others, not Udhayanidhi,” he lamented.

People close to Udhayanidhi were unwilling to comment when contacted. 

A state-level functionary made it clear that Udhayanidhi had workers’ respect. “He is a crowd-puller and has worked for the party but hundreds of us have also been working for the party. Yet, prominence is given only to him. The attitude of the leadership, keeping others from the limelight, is drawing criticism on the ground and on social media,” the functionary said, adding that cadres find it difficult to defend the party on this front. 

“The party leadership and Udhayanidhi have been creating opportunities for critics to slam us around the clock,” he complained. 

According to a former MLA, the situation is such that it could affect the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. "Murasoli and party cadres should avoid using Udhayanidhi photos at least till the election is over,” he advised.
 

