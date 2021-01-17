STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unseasonal showers dampen ryots’ hopes

At leastastast one-lakh hectare of Rabi crops nearing harvest are submerged in rainwater, bringing loss to farmers, and causing grains to germinate.

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

Pulses are cultivated in 78,500 hectares. While black gram is cultivated in 60,000 hectares, 18,500 hectares have green gram. Minor millets are cultivated in 69,100 hectares. Paddy was cultivated in 14,000 hectares. The heavy rains submerged several hundred acres of farm land in many areas.

Southern Dryland Farmers’ Association President K Navaneedhan said that farmers were facing a huge loss. A Varadharajan, a farmer, said the tracts in Kovilpatti, Pudur, Vilathikulam and Kayathar areas just require a few days of rain for raising pulses, millets and oil seeds.

He said the inundated fields were yet to dry. The water stagnation delayed the harvest and led to germination of grains, he said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary KP Arumugam demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for the pulses and millet crops.

