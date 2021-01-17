STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaccination drive: Informed consent not obtained from sanitation workers, security guards at Tiruchy hospital?

As Covaxin is still in Phase 3 trials, protocol mandates that recipients of the vaccine are made aware of this and consent forms are signed before administration.

Published: 17th January 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

A health official shows a Covaxin vaccine dose after a consignment of the vaccine arrived. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Was informed consent obtained from all security personnel and sanitary workers who were inoculated against COVID-19 at the Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Sunday? This reporter found that pre-vaccine counselling may have been skipped and consent forms not immediately filled for at least some workers who were administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine at the hospital on day 2 of the vaccine drive in the State. 

As Covaxin is still in Phase 3 trials, protocol mandates that recipients of the vaccine are made aware of this and consent forms are filled and signed before the vaccine is administered. On Saturday, Trichy district saw no takers for the indigenously developed shot, and so on Sunday, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and office bearers of the Indian Medical Association opted for Covaxin to assuage concerns. 

However, the protocol was altered on Days 1 and 2 as the CoWIN app, through which participants are to register and receive the vaccine, was malfunctioning. As a result of the glitches, it appears the counselling and consent for Covaxin recipients may have been skipped. 

ALSO READ: Consent form for Covaxin assures compensation in case of adverse events

In the vaccination room, this reporter saw at least 10 security personnel and sanitary workers from MGMGH receive vaccines from a vial taken out of a Covaxin box. After a group of 20 people received the shots from one vial, the details of the recipients, including the 10, were entered into a register. This reporter met five of those workers in the observation room after they received the shot. All of them said they were not aware of which vaccine they had received. They said they had not been given any explanation or counselling about the shots,  nor had they signed any consent form.

However, when questioned about this, the hospital’s dean claimed that every recipient was briefed in advance and consent was obtained. "We have informed everyone about the process and the vaccines. Everyone’s consent was taken and all the forms have been submitted. Due process has been followed. We will ensure that the process is smoother," said MGMGH Dean Dr K Vanitha.

Those handling the consent forms at the vaccination centre also claimed that all forms had been signed. But, sources claimed that the forms were "signed later". Asked about this, Radhakrishnan said that he would look into the matter and ensure such lapses were avoided in future. 

A total of 70 people were vaccinated at MGMGH on Sunday. Forty of them received Covaxin and 30 received Serum Institute’s Covishield.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy MGMGH Covaxin Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine Coronavirus sanitation worker consent form Vaccine Drive Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp