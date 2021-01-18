STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let’s make TN accident-free State, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged all people to help make Tamil Nadu a road accident-free State.

Published: 18th January 2021

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged all people to help make Tamil Nadu a road accident-free State. In a message with regard to the 32nd National Road Safety Month (January 18 to February 17), Palaniswami said that the event this year was themed ‘Road Safety - Life Safety’.

He also announced that one week every year would be observed as Road Safety Week to enlighten people on the importance of safe driving and road rules. 

“To create awareness on this subject, the government has taken various measures, such as production of short films on the issue, forming patrol teams to identify and punish rule violators, establishing a road safety mission and other initiatives.  The number of road accident fatalities decreased by 54 per cent and the number of road accidents by 34 per cent in 2020,” he added.

The number of road accident fatalities decreased by 54 per cent and the number of road accidents by 34 per cent in 2020, Palaniswami said

